Army Probes Missouri Soldier's Death in Iraq

PORTAGEVILLE - A southeast Missouri native who died in Iraq was remembered at a memorial service in her hometown of Portageville last weekend. The U.S. Army is investigating the non-combat death on Dec. 12 of 47-year-old Maj. Gloria Dean Davis. Details of her death were not made public, after she died at Camp Victory in Baghdad. Davis served in the military for 18 years, and was assigned to the Defense Security Assistance Agency in Washington, D.C. Her military funeral was Dec. 22 at Arlington National Cemetery.