Army veteran missing in St. Louis; foul play suspected

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities now suspect foul play in the disappearance of an Army veteran from St. Louis.

Authorities say 22-year-old Robert Lovings Polk hasn't been seen since Oct. 3, when he reportedly went to look at a used car he had found on Craigslist.

It was initially classified as a missing persons case but police said Wednesday that foul play is now suspected. They did not say why.

Polk had been in the Army reserves. He recently returned to St. Louis from Kentucky and was living in his mother's home.