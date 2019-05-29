Arraignment rescheduled for driver in deadly head-on crash

2 weeks 2 days 1 hour ago Monday, May 13 2019 May 13, 2019 Monday, May 13, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT May 13, 2019 in News
By: Emma Claybrook, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Lukas Evans was supposed to enter a plea in court Monday on charges related to the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt. Evans' arraignment is rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 28 at the Boone County courthouse. 

Evans was accused of killing Hoyt in a head-on crash while fleeing the scene of another wreck in February. 

A probable cause statement said Evans ran a stop light in his Chrysler Crossfire and crashed into two cars, setting off a deadly chain of events on Feb. 16.

Police said Evans sped away from that scene on West Boulevard and drove into oncoming traffic on Prospect Street to pass another vehicle when he slammed into Hoyt's Honda Fit.

Evans is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident. 

More News

Grid
List

Teacher charged with sexual contact with a student makes plea deal
Teacher charged with sexual contact with a student makes plea deal
COLUMBIA - A one-time Chariton County teacher accused of sexual contact with a student, a felony, has made a plea... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:38:03 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri transitions into recovery phase
United Way of Central Missouri transitions into recovery phase
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri is hoping to get even more donations for those affected by... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 2:27:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Hundreds of Missouri roads closed by flooding
Hundreds of Missouri roads closed by flooding
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation says more than 300 Missouri roads were closed as of Wednesday morning due... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 1:26:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Fire destroys home in Columbia, no injuries reported
Fire destroys home in Columbia, no injuries reported
COLUMBIA - A fire destroyed a home on Southwood Drive near Woodlea Drive in Columbia Wednesday morning. Three people... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 12:19:00 PM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Public safety is Columbia residents' top concern 5 years in a row
Public safety is Columbia residents' top concern 5 years in a row
COLUMBIA - For the fifth year in a row, public safety tops the list of Columbia residents' concerns, according to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 11:54:00 AM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

MU receives $165,000 gift from State Farm
MU receives $165,000 gift from State Farm
COLUMBIA - State Farm's latest donation of $165,000 to the University of Missouri, announced by the university Wednesday morning, brings... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 11:08:54 AM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Mueller resigns as special counsel, addresses Russia report
Mueller resigns as special counsel, addresses Russia report
WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller, breaking a two-year silence on his investigation into ties between Russia and the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 10:31:00 AM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Cooper's Landing evacuated due to flood risk
Cooper's Landing evacuated due to flood risk
BOONE COUNTY - Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort and Marina has been evacuated due to flooding. The resort also cancelled... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:48:00 AM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Tornadoes crush parts of Kansas, more severe storms forecast in Midwest, elsewhere
Tornadoes crush parts of Kansas, more severe storms forecast in Midwest, elsewhere
KANSAS CITY (CNN) - Parts of Kansas and Pennsylvania are recovering from another terrifying evening of tornadoes -- the 13th... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:08:00 AM CDT May 29, 2019 in News

Parson says Planned Parenthood has itself to blame for license issues
Parson says Planned Parenthood has itself to blame for license issues
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday the Health Department is declining to renew the license of the state's... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

Body recovered from Missouri River in Callaway County
Body recovered from Missouri River in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say. According... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:07:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Missouri corrections officers understaffed and overworked
TARGET 8: Missouri corrections officers understaffed and overworked
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's corrections officers are some of the lowest paid in the country. That's created staff shortages, leading... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Brunswick encouraged to evacuate, anticipating flooding
UPDATE: Brunswick encouraged to evacuate, anticipating flooding
BRUNSWICK- With the anticipation of possibly historic flooding Wednesday, residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes. The... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 9:07:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

Food and beverage relief help continues in Jefferson City
Food and beverage relief help continues in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The central and northeast Missouri Food Bank's mobile pantry truck was in downtown Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute holds Summer Fire School
MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute holds Summer Fire School
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute is teaching up to 300 people at this year's... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:40:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

Sen. Blunt looks at Special Olympic's training facility damage
Sen. Blunt looks at Special Olympic's training facility damage
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Roy Blunt visited the Special Olympic's facility on Tuesday to look at the tornado damage. ... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 5:20:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News

National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard moved into Brunswick and Jefferson City to assist with the threat of flooding... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 3:01:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in Continuous News

Hartsburg farmer worried river to crest, Boone County offers support
Hartsburg farmer worried river to crest, Boone County offers support
HARTSBURG - The water level of Hart Creek in Hartsburg is getting close to the top of the levee. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 2:39:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 80°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 18 active weather alerts
5pm 78°
6pm 77°
7pm 75°
8pm 71°