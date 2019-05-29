Arraignment rescheduled for driver in deadly head-on crash
COLUMBIA - Lukas Evans was supposed to enter a plea in court Monday on charges related to the death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt. Evans' arraignment is rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on May 28 at the Boone County courthouse.
Evans was accused of killing Hoyt in a head-on crash while fleeing the scene of another wreck in February.
A probable cause statement said Evans ran a stop light in his Chrysler Crossfire and crashed into two cars, setting off a deadly chain of events on Feb. 16.
Police said Evans sped away from that scene on West Boulevard and drove into oncoming traffic on Prospect Street to pass another vehicle when he slammed into Hoyt's Honda Fit.
Evans is charged with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.
