Arraignment Scheduled Wednesday for Jefferson City Murder Suspect

JEFFERSON CITY - According to court documents, 28-year-old Brandon Chase of Jefferson City had an arraignment hearing scheduled Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Cole County courthouse. Prosecutors charged Chase with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Columbia resident Keith Mosely in April.

25-year-old Tracy Session and 20-year-old Khiry Summer are also facing second-degree murder charges.

Back in April, Captain David Shoemaker said Mosley and the suspects knew each other prior to the shooting. "There was some intention to rob the victim, but obviously that went very wrong and is now a homicide," Shoemaker said.

At 12:17 a.m. on the day of the incident, the Jefferson City Police Department 9-1-1 Center received several calls reporting gunshots on Buena Vista Street. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after and found Mosely shot. Mosely was airlifted by LifeFlight to Columbia where he was pronounced dead.