Arrest for Marijuana

WARRENTON (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a routine traffic stop in eastern Missouri leads to the discovery of 50 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 23-year-old Meier Lathan of Phoenix, and 19-year-old passenger Myiesha Henderson of Ferguson are charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Both were taken to the Warren County jail after their arrest on Sunday. The patrol says a trooper stopped the car for several traffic violations on Interstate 70 in Warren County. The trooper smelled marijuana and decided to conduct a search. Fifty pounds of the illegal drug were allegedly found in two large bundles in the trunk.