Arrest In Hit-And-Run Death

2007

HAWK POINT (AP) - A Lincoln County man is facing charges for the hit-and-run death of a boy crossing a rural highway over the weekend. 26-year-old Robert Greber was arrested yesterday. He faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Greber was the driver of a pickup truck that struck 11-year-old Travis Scott Saturday night in Hawk Point. He died the next day. The Highway Patrol says Greber arrived for work that night at a night club in Troy and told a co-worker he thought he'd struck something while driving. Court records show Greber was recently ticketed for failure to register a motor vehicle and had two speeding tickets. The funeral for Travis is tomorrow in Warrenton.