Arrest made after armed dispute at Springfield golf course

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man is charged with three felonies after police say he threatened two people with a gun at a Springfield country club.

Donald Weber was charged Monday with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of attempted felonious restraint.

The Springfield News-Press reports that a probable cause statement indicates Weber is a former employee at the Springfield Golf & Country Club. On Monday, he allegedly approached his former boss and another man, drew a gun and told the men to handcuff themselves and then go into an office. The men ran and one retrieved a gun from his truck. After a brief standoff, police arrested Weber. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Online court records don't indicate that Weber has an attorney.