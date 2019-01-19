Arrest made after threat against North Callaway students
KINGDOM CITY - Callaway County deputies arrested a juvenile in connection to a threat made against students at North Callaway High School on Thursday evening.
According to a Facebook post, deputies got a tip about the threat Thursday and arrested the suspect two hours later in Callaway County.
The juvenile was a student at the high school. The name of the student was not released, and no details about the nature of the threat were released.
The high school had classes Friday as planned.
