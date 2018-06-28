Arrest Made in 66 FastLane Robbery

BOONE COUNTY - Tyson Bartlett, 25, was arrested Thursday evening by the Boone County Sheriff's Department on suspicion of robbing the 66 FastLane convenience store on Roanoke Drive north of Columbia last week. He is being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of First Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. He is still awaiting bond and was taken into custody without incident.

A citizen who recognized Bartlett from security surveillance photos shown by local media outlets provided critical information that led to the arrest. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the second suspect. Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 875-TIPS (7477).