Arrest made in armed Columbia home robbery

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police officers arrested one person and are looking for a second in connection with a home invasion Wednesday night.

The robbery happened on Huntridge Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Police said two men got into the home, one of whom had a gun, and took cash before leaving.

Police got a suspect vehicle description and license plate number, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper recognized the vehicle a short time later on Smiley Lane. He pulled the car over and found Anthony Acton in the drivers seat.

The trooper also reported finding marijuana, heroin, cash, and a gun in Acton's vehicle. Acton, 25, was arrested for robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The second suspect in the home robbery has not been arrested at this time. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.