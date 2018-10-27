Arrest made in armed robbery at Break Time

COLUMBIA - Police arrested De'Juan'e Edward Overall, 18, of Columbia on Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a Break Time earlier in the month.

Officers said Overall went into the Break Time on north Stadium Boulevard on Oct. 17 and threatened the clerk with a gun before leaving the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

Police also arrested Overall with an unrelated charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.