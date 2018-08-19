Arrest made in armed robbery at Clovers Natural Market
COLUMBIA — Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a robbery at Clovers Natural Market on May 20.
Officers identified James Yearwood, 18, as a suspect while investigating a robbery on Bethel Street on May 26. Yearwood and a juvenile female were arrested for the Bethel robbery, and police learned they were allegedly involved in the Clovers robbery as well.
Yearwood was arrested on suspicion of robbery and armed criminal action. At the time of his arrest he had two felony warrants as well. The girl was arrested on suspicion of robbery, and was turned over to the Juvenile Office.
