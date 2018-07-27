Arrest made in burglary turned shooting last December

COLUMBIA - Late Wednesday night, Columbia Police located and arrested Derrick Lamont Burnett, Jr., 35, in connection to a home invasion that escalated into a shooting in December of last year.

On December 3rd, 2017, units responded to the 200 block of Loch Lane to reports of a male with a gunshot wound.

Investigators concluded then that 2 suspects forcefully entered the home, demanding money.

One man was sent to the hospital, in serious condition after receiving multiple gun shot wounds.

CPD investigators found a blood trail leading from where the victim was shot last December to the suspects' car.

According to a press release, Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab took in a blood sample from the trail, the results of which came back positive towards Burnett Jr.

Burnett Jr., a convicted felon, was arrested at approximately 9:30 PM CT with a multitude of charges.

Charges Include:

Felony Armed Criminal Action

Felony Unlawful Use of Weapons

Felony Unlawful For Certain Persons to Possess Concealable Firearm

Felony First Degree Assault

Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree

Felony Burglary in the First Degree

Bond will be set at a later date by the courts.

(Editors Note: KOMU.com will update this story as new information becomes available.)