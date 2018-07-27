Arrest made in burglary turned shooting last December
COLUMBIA - Late Wednesday night, Columbia Police located and arrested Derrick Lamont Burnett, Jr., 35, in connection to a home invasion that escalated into a shooting in December of last year.
On December 3rd, 2017, units responded to the 200 block of Loch Lane to reports of a male with a gunshot wound.
Investigators concluded then that 2 suspects forcefully entered the home, demanding money.
One man was sent to the hospital, in serious condition after receiving multiple gun shot wounds.
CPD investigators found a blood trail leading from where the victim was shot last December to the suspects' car.
According to a press release, Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab took in a blood sample from the trail, the results of which came back positive towards Burnett Jr.
Burnett Jr., a convicted felon, was arrested at approximately 9:30 PM CT with a multitude of charges.
Charges Include:
- Felony Armed Criminal Action
- Felony Unlawful Use of Weapons
- Felony Unlawful For Certain Persons to Possess Concealable Firearm
- Felony First Degree Assault
- Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree
- Felony Burglary in the First Degree
Bond will be set at a later date by the courts.
