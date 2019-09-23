Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation

Friday, September 20 2019
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain.

Michael L. Anderson III, 28, of Columbia, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and second degree murder.

Police say Spain, 19, was shot and killed on 5th Street and Park Avenue early Saturday, Sept. 14.

Nadria Wright, a Columbia College student, died in a separate shooting near Forest and Grand Avenues the same night. A suspect has not been named in that investigation.

Anderson is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

