Arrest made in Columbia homicide investigation
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain.
Michael L. Anderson III, 28, of Columbia, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and second degree murder.
Police say Spain, 19, was shot and killed on 5th Street and Park Avenue early Saturday, Sept. 14.
Nadria Wright, a Columbia College student, died in a separate shooting near Forest and Grand Avenues the same night. A suspect has not been named in that investigation.
Anderson is being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck hit a pedestrian in Jefferson City Saturday night. Police said Jordan Pfenenger, a 29-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Rock Bridge's tennis program is chasing history. The boy's team has won four straight state titles, the... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A semi truck crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Montgomery County left diesel fuel on the roadway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two homicides over the weekend have brought the total number of homicide deaths in Columbia up to 10... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Missouri recorded its first vaping related death Thursday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating two homicides after a shots fired call at the 2100 block of McKee Street... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department tweeted Saturday evening that due to weather, the 42nd annual Mid-Missouri Heritage... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Rain didn't stop family, friends and members of the Central Missouri chapter of Parents of Murdered Children... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri Police Department sent out a crime notification to students about a burglary Friday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A mysterious substance caused dangerously slick road conditions on the entrance ramp to Highway 63 from Paris Road... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer died early Saturday morning in an off-campus accident. Meyer, 21, was... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri officials are reminding drivers about the importance of car seats during National Child Passenger Safety Week,... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Deputies arrested seven people in connection to a drug bust on Thursday, according to a news release.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on McBaine Avenue near Sexton Road late Friday night. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police announced Friday officers made an arrest in the homicide of E'quan Spain. Michael L. Anderson... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A crash involving three cars shut down a section of Providence Road Friday night. Columbia Urgent Care... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The NCAA expected to hit the University of Kansas basketball program with multiple violations allegations. "After a... More >>
in