Arrest made in Columbia weekend shooting

COLUMBIA - On Monday afternoon, the Columbia Missouri Police Department said it located the 18-year-old suspect in Sunday's shooting. Officers located and arrested Sirron H. Milo around 5:00 p.m. in the 300 block of West Sexton Road.

Police arrested Milo for felony stealing of the firearm, first degree assault, armed criminal action related to the shooting, and for two unrelated misdemeanor assault warrants.

At the time of Milo's arrest, officers searched the home. During the search the officers found the stolen handgun and ammunition which matched the cartridge casings found at the scene of the shooting.

On Sunday around 1:30 p.m., police said Milo stole a handgun from Aric Lee's vehicle. Lee was inside the vehicle when Milo took the gun. Lee attempted to stop Milo but did not succeed.

Later in the afternoon around 4 p.m., Milo reportedly approached Lee and shot him in the stomach in the area of Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue.