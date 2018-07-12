Arrest Made in Connection with Douglass Park Shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department arrested Anthony Jay Prince Sunday afternoon in connection with the Douglass Park shooting late Sunday morning.

Prince was arrested at the Midway Budget Hotel around 3 p.m. He is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon and felon in possession of firearm.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officer Mike Hester said the victim is described as a young black male and he could be hurt from the shots fired.

Columbia Police Department said they found two shell casings in the parking lot of the park. Some witnesses report hearing two shots, others said they heard three, but officers could not confirm the exact number of shots. Police continue to search the park for additional evidence.

Police said the perpetrator drove up in black and gold vehicle and the victim fled the scene shortly after.

Police have not confirmed the victim's identity yet.

Officers report the incident could have stemmed marijuana dealing.

Douglass Park baseball coordinator Sam Brady said he is close to resigning if the crime stays constant in Douglass Park. He said he is at the park six days a week and believes young black leaders of the park are acting irresponsibly.

"We have another shooting in our park because of drugs," Brady said. "I don't know what it's going to take in order to get them to wake up and get some backbone. It kills me, kills me, to see them acting this way."

Brady said he is extremely invested in the park and its safety. Brady coaches a program with about 140 kids, ages 5 to 10. He said he would be forever changed if anything were to happen to one of the kids in his baseball program.

"I made promises to these parents that these kids are safe when they come into my program," Brady said. "The minute those kids step onto the field, they become my children, they're my babies."

[Editors note: This story has been updated to include the most accurate information available.]