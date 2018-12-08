Arrest made in connection with home invasion robbery

COLUMBIA — Police arrested a man in connection with the home invasion robbery that took place in Columbia on Jan. 27.

James Webb, 23, is accused of first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree robbery. Webb’s bond was cash only and set at $500,000.

The home invasion robbery took place at the 1100 block of Vandiver Drive. An investigation revealed five people were inside when the doorbell rang. When the residents opened the door, two men forced their way inside.

The men showed a handgun and left with an unknown amount of money, police said. Before leaving, one suspect fired two rounds and struck one person.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.