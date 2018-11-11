Arrest Made in Friday Burglary

COLUMBIA - A California man is in custody on charges of burglarizing a northeast Columbia home Friday night.

At about 11 p.m. Friday, a woman says she awoke to see Adam R. Johnson, 30, of San Francisco, California, inside her apartment at the 4700 block of Heller Drive E. Johnson was known to her. She says she then searched her apartment and noticed several personal items missing.

On Saturday around 8 p.m., a Boone County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of the incident. The deputy located Johnson where he had been staying, and while questioning him, found some of the missing property on him.

Johnson was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property. Bond has not yet been set.