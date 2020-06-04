Arrest Made In Home Invasion Case

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Monday, September 24 2007 Sep 24, 2007 Monday, September 24, 2007 1:10:13 AM CDT September 24, 2007 in News

Lilly turned himself into the Sheriff's Department.

He now faces charges of burglary in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, felonious restraint, forcible rape, and forcible sodomy, and armed criminal action. His bond is set at $600,000.

Anyone with any additional information about the case is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.

