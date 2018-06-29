Arrest made in Jefferson City thefts from cars

JEFFERSON CITY - Police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing several items, including handguns, from unlocked cars. It comes after police reported 15 thefts from cars in the past few days.

Officers found the stolen items while performing a search at the 200 block of Benton Street around 4 p.m. Thursday. Among the items officers seized was one pistol and the keys to a stolen car that the suspect had.

The suspect, 23-year-old Mark Yarbrough, of Jefferson City, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Jefferson City Police at 573-634-6400.