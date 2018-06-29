Arrest made in mid-June gas station double shooting

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's detectives arrested a 20-year-old Jefferson City woman Tuesday in connection with a shooting that wounded two 35-year-old women on June 18.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said detectives located Alyssia Thorpe in Jefferson City and took her into custody. She was being held Tuesday in the Boone County Detention Center on suspicion of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence.

A bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Jefferson City Police Department assisted with the investigation, which is continuing.

On Sunday, June 18, deputies were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. to the BP Kwik Store at 5701 East St. Charles Road, where witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

The victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle and have since been released.