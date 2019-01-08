Arrest made in New Year's Eve Mexico convenience store robbery

MEXICO - Police made an arrest for a New Year's Eve robbery, they announced in a press release Monday.

Jacob R. Boyle, age 28 of Mexico, was arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing Casey’s Convenience Store located in the 1700 block of East Liberty Street.

Boyle is being held in the Audrain County Jail for 1st Degree Robbery until his arraignment. Authorities say charges are expected to be brought against other suspects, as well. The incident is still under investigation.