Arrest Made in Osage County Drug Lab Investigation

OSAGE COUNTY - On Sunday, deputies with the Osage County Sheriff's Department responded to 1041 Osage County Road 301 regarding a domestic disturbance.

According to Chief Deputy Rob Relford, while investigating the domestic disturbance, authorities received information of a possible meth lab at the residence. An investigation and subsequent search of the residence revealed a complete methamphetamine lab inside the bathroom of the home. Also found was a small amount of powder suspected to be methamphetamine and a tank of anhydrous ammonia.

Relford said the resident of the home,48-year-old Jeffrey Alan Haslag of Linn, was arrested at the scene. He was transported to the Osage County Jail awaiting the filing of formal charges.