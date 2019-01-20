Arrest Made in Recent Moberly Shooting Incident

MOBERLY - On April 15, based on a criminal complaint filed by Prosecuting Attorney Mike Fusselman, Associate Circuit Judge Cynthia Suter issued a warrant charging Kareem Jamaal Phillips-Bey with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action from an April 10 shooting. The bond is set at $100,000. Investigators from the Moberly Police Department identified the 19-year-old Moberly man as the suspect. No possible motive has been released.

On April 10, Moberly Police responded to shots fired in the 800 block of W. Coates. An 18-year-old male was admitted to University Hospital seeking treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The 18-year-old was uncooperative with authorities in providing information about the shooting other than that the incident had occurred in Moberly.