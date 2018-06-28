Arrest made in relation to Casey's robbery in Higbee

HIGBEE – A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Casey’s store robbery in Higbee that took place on Friday.

The suspect is a 18-year-old male and lives in Moberly.

He is being held on charges of armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The man is currently being held in the Randolph County Justice Center with a bond of $10,000 in cash.

On Friday, someone robbed the store at gunpoint at around 9:30 p.m. He took cash from the store and ran from the scene on foot.

The weapon used in the robbery was found and taken as evidence.

The suspect’s name will be released after the formal charges are filed.