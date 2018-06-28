Arrest made in shooting death of grandmother

ST. LOUIS (AP) - 46-year-old Juliette Cleveland Davis was gunned down as she walked along the street with her three young grandchild. The St. Louis man who is responsible for the shooting is facing charges.

KMOX Radio reports that 20-year-old Tommy Dora Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is jailed without bond, and police are searching for a second suspect seen on video near the crime scene.

Davis was an innocent bystander caught in the in the crossfire between two groups of people when she was killed. The children, ages 4,5 and 7, were not hurt.