Arrest Made in Shooting of Teens

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An 18-year-old is arrested after a 13-year-old boy died and a girl was injured in a drive-by shooting in St. Louis. Michael Lewis of Venita Park is charged with murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action. St. Louis police say they were called to a shooting Friday night. Witnesses told police shots were fired, possibly from a green Pontiac Grand Am. The victims ran but the suspects returned on foot and fired at the victims again, striking them. Killed was 13-year-old Dale Howard. A 15-year-old was shot in the back of her leg.