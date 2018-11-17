Arrest made in Thursday robbery at Columbia bank

COLUMBIA - Police arrested Dyran Hill, 23, of Columbia in connection with a robbery Thursday in the parking lot of Academic Employees Credit Union on West Ash Street.

Hill was booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, armed criminal action and assault.

According to police, Hill hit the victim with a gun before stealing personal property and running away. Officers later found Hill and arrested him with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Hill is currently being held at the Boone County Jail with no bond set at this time.