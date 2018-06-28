Arrest Made in Weekend Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to Pierre Street in northeast Columbia for a report of shots fired at approximately 9:14 a.m. Sunday. Officers determined the incident occurred at a duplex in the 4700 block of Dehaven Drive. They located shattered glass and multiple bullet holes in the front door of the residence.

After interviewing neighbors and residents of the duplex, police learned that Ladeigh Cowans, 18, of Fulton was a possible suspect. Witnesses confirmed Cowans's involvement and officers contacted the Fulton Police Department for assistance in locating him. According to a CPD press release, Cowans turned himself in to Fulton Police at approximately 8:00 p.m. Sunday. Police arrested him for Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and three counts of Second Degree Assault.