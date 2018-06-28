Arrest May Be Fourth Robber of ATM Business

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A manhunt that lasted for more than a year may be over following an arrest in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, about three miles from the scene of where ATM Solutions was robbed in 2010. About $6.6 million was taken, one of the largest ever in St. Louis.

Three of the four robbers have already been convicted. The suspect arrested Tuesday has not been publicly identified as the fourth robber, but the Post-Dispatch reported in May that an arrest warrant had been issued for him on a charge of acting with others to obstruct interstate commerce by robbery - the same crime faced by others involved in the crime.

The suspect is jailed and does not have a listed attorney.