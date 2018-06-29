Arrest May Prompt Deportation for Missouri Woman

FARMINGTON (AP) - When Dow Boyer was caught skimming money from her employer, the crime led to a chain of events that has left the wife and mother battling to stay in the country.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reports that Boyer was general manager of CiCi's Pizza in Farmington, Missouri. She was convicted in December of stealing from the restaurant, sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $51,000.

After the arrest, it was learned that she was in the country illegally - she didn't know it because she arrived in the U.S. from Thailand at a young age after her mother married a military man.

Now, Boyer is jailed, awaiting deportation. An online petition seeks to keep her in the U.S.