Arrests After Armed Robbery

According to police, a suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money at the Express Lane 66 on Nifong. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen. A Columbia Police officer arrived in the area and noticed a vehicle drive away. He wrote down the car's license plate number as it drove off.

Officers were able to find the vehicle in the Cherry Hill subdivision. Officers then arrested 19-year-old David Plautz, 18-year-old Johnathan Paulus, and 17-year-old Jerome Ukatish of Columbia. Information from arrests led to the indentification of the fourth suspect, 18-year-old Johnathan Heyboer. Heybour was later found in the area of Nifong and Providence. All suspects were arrested on charges of first degree robbery.

This case is still under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information about this case is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.