Arrests Down for Columbia Minors But Still Make Up 25 Percent

4 years 9 months 1 day ago Wednesday, February 26 2014 Feb 26, 2014 Wednesday, February 26, 2014 6:42:00 PM CST February 26, 2014 in News
By: Alyssa Caruso, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - According to numbers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Statistical Analysis Center, crime rates for males 18 and under in Columbia decreased since 2011.The number of arrests fell to 821, from more than a thousand back in 2011.

Columbia Police Sergeant Joseph Bernhard said while the number decreased, those arrests are not a small factor.

"I think our crime rates for juveniles have generally gone down, but that's still the biggest category," Bernhard said.

Numbers showed even children under 10 years old in Columbia were arrested in 2013 for anything from theft to non-aggravated assault. In the past year alone 45 children under 10 were arrested, 23 of which were simple non-aggravated assaults.

Both males and females 18 and under in Columbia made up 24.6 percent of the total arrests. The males themselves contributed to more than 16 percent of the total arrests. That's much more than the females their age. Females 18 and under contributed to about 34 percent of the arrests their age.

Deronne Wilson, the vice president of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia Area, was surprised by the numbers, but said he sees how males would be arrested more.

"So many of our males have so much adrenaline and it's not always positive," Wilson said. "Sometimes it's negative, or negative emotions, that they're so impulsive that they just react and don't always think about the consequences."

The five highest categories of arrest for males ages 18 and under were theft, non-aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, runaways under 18, and an all other offenses category. Bernhard said the all other offenses category is an arrest that doesn't fall directly in one of the other 37 categories.

Cindy Garrett, chief juvenile officer for the Boone County Juvenile Office said the goal is to decrease the number of arrests, even though some arrests are inevitable.

"You'll always have people that make poor decisions and are going to be arrested. I think that's reality. That's why law enforcement's out there," Garrett said. "Do I think it's a goal that we should keep decreasing? Absolutely, and I think that's the whole point of trying to make sure we have the right programs available for the kids."

Wilson said providing a support system for youth in Columbia to prevent things such as arrests is a priority. He said he hopes the community can come together to find new ways to keep lowering the number of arrests.

"The community needs to talk about what can be done, to help our youth, to keep them off the streets to keep them on a positive track, and to provide positive role models for them," Wilson said. "I think it's a combination of the community, the schools, and then of course after school programs like the Boys and Girls Club all working together."

To see a full report of arrests for any particular year, you can visit the Uniform Crime Reporting Statistical Analysis Website.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia continues plans for climate action despite federal rhetoric
City of Columbia continues plans for climate action despite federal rhetoric
COLUMBIA - Community members met Wednesday to discuss a plan to reduce... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:00:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
Bird violates city agreement less than two weeks after reaching deal
COLUMBIA - Bird riders can still find scooters scattered around Columbia, but not if the company violates its city agreement... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:48:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

One person escapes Fulton duplex fire
One person escapes Fulton duplex fire
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex on fire at 212/214 East 6th St. ... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:36:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

MU brings body image resources to Columbia
MU brings body image resources to Columbia
COLUMBIA - With growing pressure for physical perfection from social media on the rise, MU announced a new center dedicated... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 6:21:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
UPDATE: Deputies say Ahmonta Harris tried to rob home before he was shot
BOONE COUNTY- Authorities responded to shots being heard near the 5700 block of Limoges Drive just outside of Columbia city... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:50:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Sunrise Beach Police trying to locate man before he can harm his family
UPDATE: Sunrise Beach Police trying to locate man before he can harm his family
SUNRISE BEACH - Multiple agencies are looking for a man out on bond, who escaped his GPS tracker. Tom... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Local growers say there's no major Christmas tree shortage
Local growers say there's no major Christmas tree shortage
COLUMBIA – A tighter supply of Christmas trees could lead Missourians to pay more and travel farther for a tree... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:58:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Local business owner says she could save with Heartland Port Authority
Local business owner says she could save with Heartland Port Authority
JEFFERSON CITY - Planning for the Heartland Port Authority moved forward during the Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce on... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:45:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Boone Co. official proposes collaboration between law enforcement agencies
Boone Co. official proposes collaboration between law enforcement agencies
COLUMBIA - Boone County Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill is asking the public to be part of a discussion to join... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 2:30:00 PM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Trial begins for man accused of trying to kill grandparents
Trial begins for man accused of trying to kill grandparents
COLUMBIA - A jury trial began Wednesday for a man charged with conspiracy to commit murder, domestic assault and armed... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:56:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
Plan seeks to designate Route 66 as National Historic Trail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new proposal moving through Congress seeks to designate Route 66, the highway that connected Chicago... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 11:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

High school kicker inspires, supports local community
High school kicker inspires, supports local community
ASHLAND - Every Friday evening for three fall seasons, Denise Boyce stood outside Southern Boone High School’s football stadium with... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 9:28:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
Police looking for woman after cocaine found in toddler's system
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges against a woman Monday after cocaine was found in a toddler's system in early November.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:49:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in Top Stories

Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
Hospital flu shot rule prompts protest after nurse is fired
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis hospital says at least one employee has been fired for violating a policy... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:36:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
Police arrest suspect in connection with August rape attempt
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man on Tuesday in connection with a reported rape attempt in August. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 8:27:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
Climate forum will allow Columbia community to give feedback
COLUMBIA - A community forum Wednesday will address climate change in the city. The forum will last from 5:30... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:44:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
Mobile veterans' center comes to Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The mobile vet center makes its way through approximately ten rural Mid-Missouri communities about once a month,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 Wednesday, November 28, 2018 3:33:00 AM CST November 28, 2018 in News

Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
Recovering Fulton drug addict calls for support to start a new shelter
FULTON - What started as a Fulton Facebook post, sharing an idea for a new shelter for recovering addicts, turned... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 Tuesday, November 27, 2018 7:18:00 PM CST November 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 26°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 30°
7am 32°
8am 34°
9am 36°