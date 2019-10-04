Arrests made during search for stolen items

FULTON - Two women were arrested on Friday after police found stolen items and drugs at an address in Fulton.

The Fulton Police Department said that they conducted a search warrant for stolen property in the home of Ashley Braswell and Margaret Roberts.

During the search, the stolen items were found, as well as marijuana, firearms, drug paraphernalia and approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine.

Braswell was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Roberts was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance near a school, stealing, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.

Both women have been taken to Callaway County Jail.

The Fulton Police department would like to acknowledge the assistance of the Callaway County Sherrif's Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.