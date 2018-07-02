Arrests Made In Dogfighting Operation
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Humane Society of Missouri is evaluating more than two dozen dogs that were rescued from an alleged dogfighting operation in southeast Missouri. All but one of the dogs are pit bulls. The other is a beagle seized from the property, though authorities do not believe that dog was a fighter. Three men face charges following the arrest in Stoddard County. Humane Society officials in St. Louis say that because the pit bulls were trained for fighting, it is possible they will have to be euthanized. The Humane Society says adoption is the goal, but whether that's possible remains to be seen. Humane Society officials say awareness of dogfighting has been raised since the arrest in Atlanta of Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.
