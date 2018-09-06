Arrests Made in Hannibal Convenience Store Killing

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL - Hannibal police say they have made several arrests Tuesday after an apparent robbery-related killing at a northeast Missouri convenience store.

Officers were called to Abel's Quik Shop just west of Hannibal just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police identified the victim as 61-year-old local resident Adrienne Arnett.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports that Hannibal police plan to release additional details at a Wednesday morning news conference.

The victim's daughter is an assistant women's soccer coach at nearby Culver-Stockton College. The Canton school postponed by one day a game scheduled for Tuesday against Graceland University.