Arrests made in Poplar Bluff man's killing

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities have arrested several people while investigating a southwest Missouri shooting death.

The Daily American Republic reports that a break in the case came while authorities were investigating a car that was reported stolen Thursday from a Poplar Bluff dealership. Authorities attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended with the arrest of the car's drive and another man suspected in the shooting death of 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez. Ramirez's body was found Wednesday submerged at the end of the boat ramp on the Black River at the Dan River access.

The man suspected of killing Ramirez faces charges that include burglary. Others have been arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.