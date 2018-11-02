Arrieta, Castro lead Cubs over Cardinals 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) - Jake Arrieta allowed three hits over seven innings and Starlin Castro had a go-ahead RBI single in a two-run seventh inning, leading the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 Wednesday for their first win this season.

Arrieta (1-0) struck out seven and walked three. He was 10-5 with a 2.53 ERA in a breakout 2014 and improved to 3-0 with a 0.74 ERA in six career starts against St. Louis.

Phil Coke, Neil Ramirez, Pedro Strop and Hector Rondon combined for hitless relief. Rendon pitched a perfect ninth for his first save with the Cubs, who lost 3-0 to St. Louis on Sunday night's opener.

Lance Lynn (0-1) struck out nine in six-plus innings, allowing both runs - one earned - and two hits. Castro's single chased him in the seventh, and Miguel Montero hit a sacrifice fly off Kevin Siegrist.