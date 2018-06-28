Arrow Rock Opens Black History Museum

ARROW ROCK (AP) - A new black history museum opens on Saturday in the history-rich Saline County town of Arrow Rock.

The museum is located in the restored Brown Lodge No. 22 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons building and is operate by the nonprofit Friends of Arrow Rock.

The initial exhibit is entitled, "Reflections of African-American Arrow Rock: 1865-1960" and draws material from oral histories, photographs, archaeology and more. Several speakers are on the agenda, including the director of the State Historical Society of Missouri.

The exhibition is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.