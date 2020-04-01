Arrowhead New Location for MU-KU Football Showdown
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict... More >>
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Police chased down and arrested two people in a stolen car for multiple charges,... More >>
FAYETTE - Central Methodist University took steps to help rural Missouri medical professionals in the midst of COVID-19 by donating... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
COLUMBIA - COMO Youth Soccer and Sporting Columbia started hosting daily practices using Zoom back when school got canceled. ... More >>
(CNN) -- Postponing Tokyo 2020 will have provided a sense of relief to many Olympians but the delay in the... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School district announced Wednesday it's putting classes on pause through the end of the week... More >>
COLUMBIA - As the weather gets warmer and plants continue to bloom, season allergies will become more of an issue... More >>
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Graham McCaulley about how the ongoing pandemic has affected... More >>
COLUMBIA - For Scott Denson, music is his escape from reality. And, during this global pandemic he knew he wasn't... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Former Kansas City Council woman Alissia Canady is running as a Democrat for Missouri lieutenant... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a 2018 law banning public union workers... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday afternoon. At the press conference, he... More >>
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen is leading the charge to make face shields for healthcare workers as the nation is... More >>
If you are feeling anxious about COVID-19, you're not alone. A new survey from the American Psychiatric Association reveals more... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers were originally scheduled to be back at the capitol Jefferson City this week after their spring... More >>
COLUMBIA - This is the first week Columbia Public Schools is delivering meals for students as school is held at... More >>
