Arrowhead Stadium to Host Missouri Classic

5 years 2 months 5 days ago Thursday, April 25 2013 Apr 25, 2013 Thursday, April 25, 2013 10:25:41 AM CDT April 25, 2013 in Football

KANSAS CITY - Arrowhead Stadium will play host to the 2013 Missouri Classic football game between the Grambling State University Tigers and the Lincoln University Blue Tigers on Saturday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m., marking the 13th consecutive year that Arrowhead will host at least one NCAA football game in the fall.

Grambling State University, the game's visiting team, is one of the most successful historically black universities in NCAA Division I athletics and enters the season just two years removed from its last Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football championship in 2011. The Tigers are a member of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Legendary Head Coach Eddie Robinson led the program to national prominence, compiling a 408-165-15 record in 56 years at the helm of the Tigers' program. Grambling State has sent more than 100 former players to the NFL, including current Tigers Head Coach Doug Williams, who earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXII as quarterback of the Washington Redskins. Grambling State University is located in Grambling, La.

Lincoln University, serving as the game's home team, is a member of the NCAA's Division II Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), one of Division II's most competitive football conferences. The Blue Tigers rejoined the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association in 2011 after a 21-year absence from the conference. Head Coach Mike Jones is in his third season coaching Lincoln University and is known for a 12-year NFL playing career, in which he helped lead the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXXIV victory against the Tennessee Titans. Lincoln University is located in Jefferson City.

Grambling State University and the MIAA conference both have histories with Arrowhead Stadium. Grambling played Mississippi Valley State in the first ever college football game played at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 14, 1972. The Tigers won by a score of 27-21 in front of 9,833 fans. The MIAA has a long-standing association with Arrowhead Stadium and the Kansas City Chiefs as the association's headquarters are located in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Arrowhead has played host to the Fall Classic between Northwest Missouri State University and Pittsburg State University numerous times and the Chiefs host training camp at the MIAA's Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Tickets for the game will be available to the general public beginning Friday, June 7. General admission tickets are $27 and tickets on the Scout Investments Club Level are $45. Group tickets of 15 or more are available for $23 and student tickets are $18. Parking for the game is $20 per car and is $35 for RV/bus parking. Presales for Jackson County taxpayers will begin at 9 a.m. and Chiefs Season Ticket Holders will begin at noon on Tuesday, May 28.

Tickets can be ordered by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, through www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Grambling State University Ticket Office at (318) 274-2625 or the Lincoln University Ticket Office at (573) 681-5054.

More News

Grid
List

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:30:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 82°
11am 85°
12pm 87°
1pm 89°