Arson investigation after Shrewsbury playground burns

By: The Associated Press

SHREWSBURY (AP) - St. Louis County detectives are looking at arson as a possible cause for the fire that destroyed playground equipment at Brinkop Park in Shrewsbury.

A neighbor saw the fire late Monday and called 911. The playground equipment was destroyed.

Authorities say firefighters believe arson is to blame. The small park is in an out-of-the-way neighborhood.