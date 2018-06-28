Arson Leaves Woman Homeless

Firefighters put out the blaze on Clover Court in 10 minutes, but not before it caused at least $70,000 in damage.

Estelle Gamblin escaped when the fire started early Monday morning. She says her boyfriend started it, and she can't live there any longer.

The suspect is James Jackson, 34, who's in the Boone County Jail. Gamblin says she doesn't know why he did it. The Boone County Sheriff's Department says he assaulted Gamblin and set fire to items in the house.

It took seven trucks and 20 firefighters to put out the flames.

"People don't typically light their house on fire or the house of a loved one in a situation like that," said Capt. Gale Blomenkamp of the Boone County Fire Protection District. "You do have arsonists in the United States, but not real typical here in Boone County."

Gamblin is living with friends until she finds another home.

Because of space heaters and Christmas lights, fires are common this time of year, so you need to be extra careful.