Arson Suspected in Southwest Missouri Brush Fires

LEBANON - Investigators say a series of brush fires in a southwest Missouri county may have been intentionally set.

The Lebanon Daily Record reports that firefighters from 17 agencies responded to the four Laclede County fires on Thursday. The four broke out a few miles apart from each other in a rural area southwest of Lebanon.

Large grass fires have been plaguing much of Missouri during the recent spell of hot, dry and windy weather. The fires in Laclede County were considered suspicious because of their proximity to each other.

While more than 65 firefighters battled the flames, a citizen who tried to help wound up needing help herself. Authorities said the woman was flown to a Springfield hospital for injuries caused by the heat and an existing medical condition.