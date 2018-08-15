Art Barge Grounded in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Some 30 artists, musicians and craftspeople are safe but on dry land after their so-called "art barge" trip down the Mississippi River came to an abrupt end near St. Louis. Vessels made of Styrofoam and plywood were tied together to form the vessel dubbed the Miss Rockaway Armada, which set off from St. Paul, Minnesota, en route to New Orleans, Louisiana. But this past weekend, the boats began to take on water near St. Louis. The Coast Guard was on hand to make sure everyone made it safely to shore.