Art demonstration paints a perfect picture at First Fridays

COLUMBIA - People of all ages crowded into Orr Street Studios for this month's First Fridays in the North Village Arts District.

The ever-changing event featured a live art demonstration with artists painting a live musician. Orr Street Studios artist Tootie Burns said First Fridays highlights a different event every month.

"That's important to the people that put this on," Burns said. "People come down on a regular basis, and we want to make sure we switch it up for them to make it interesting."

The North Village Arts District started First Fridays last December and Burns said the number of attendees has been increasing rapidly. Ken Logsdon has been coming since the very beginning and does not plan on stopping.

"Art is such an important part of any vital community," Logsdon said. "And this is a big community-type thing."

Orr Street Studios was not the only lively part of downtown Columbia. Performers lined down parts of Walnut Street to entertain both children and adults with music and entertainment.

"It offers a wide variety," Burns said. "And we're absolutely thrilled with the growth."

The event starts the first Friday of every month at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The district is beginning to plan next month's unique event.