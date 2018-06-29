Art, fashion and healing space meet in new Columbia store

7 months 2 weeks 20 hours ago Monday, November 13 2017 Nov 13, 2017 Monday, November 13, 2017 9:28:00 PM CST November 13, 2017 in News
By: Kristen Harris, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA -  The owners of a new shop in downtown Columbia banded together to be the change they wanted to see.

On Saturday night, Marquise White and Curtis Taylor Jr. officially opened their very own store, The Greens Columbia. White is a student at MU and Taylor is a graduate.

“We wanted to really be a part of this community, be a part of the change that’s happening here and to know it was Mizzou students who did it,” Taylor said.

White said neither had owned a business before.

“We’ve never dwelled in entrepreneurship before. So it was a big learning curve for the both of us," he said. "With each and every step, we kept trucking, we figured things out."

He said he and Taylor didn't let lack of experience hold them back.

”We were willing to do everything that it took to get this space open. Not only for us, but for the Columbia community,” he said.

The Greens Co. is a clothing retail store from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., however it serves multiple purposes.

Taylor said, “Primarily we sell clothes, but we also do art curation. So you might see a gallery showing, you might also see a game week where we just have people popping in and out of the space just to play nostalgia games. Or you might see, you know what I’m saying, a runway show."

White said they purposely created a space where the customer can see something different every time.

"Every week, we’ll be moving and shaking something, so when they come and experience it again, it’s a whole new look on what they think of the brand, what they think of the store and what they think of just curation and fashion and creativity as a whole,” he said.

Taylor said several things inspired him to create the store with White.

"Being a student here, wanting to be a creative and really not having that outlet, right? To like really be able to channel who you are. To be able to dress however you want to dress,” he said.

White said they set out to make the store feel like home.

“It was times when we really felt like, as creatives, there was nowhere to go in Columbia. Or not even that it was nowhere to go, somewhere that we really felt like we could call home and really imprint on. And that’s what we want The Greens to be for everyone,” he said.

Aliyah Hill, who attended the store opening, said, “We need to support local artist, creatives, musicians, whoever it may be and whoever has that creative mindset. I feel like a lot of times they get left behind because a lot of people don’t pay attention to them.” 

Taylor and White said they also wanted to create a safe space.

“There was a lot of pain here, as a student. I experienced a lot. We all have and so instead of just not being a part of it and just talking about it, we decided to be active,” Taylor said.

Hill said it's an important addition to the community.

“Here in Columbia, with it being a black owned business in the middle of Missouri, I think it’s really good to have and be supportive of one another,” she said.

The co-owners said they wanted to give people a place to come and relax.

“We want it to be somewhere where people can literally shake off the stresses that is college. Shake off the stresses that is Columbia and be around people who genuinely want to see better for everyone,” White said.

Hill said she's never seen something of this sort in Columbia, or anywhere.

“The Greens Co. is more of a supportive space and I think that is needed in this time,” she said.

The owners said they were inspired by stores like Muse, a clothing store on Ninth St. owned by former MU student, Nickie Davis. They also said they want their store to be a starting point and platform for artist and creatives.

“We want to be able to say like we were a part of other people’s start and they can say ‘I remember my first show was in The Greens,'” Taylor said. “No matter who you are, you have a dream, go after it. And this space is really to be an incubator and a launchpad for other to people to be like ‘yo teach us your ways.’” 

White said, “We’re here for the community.”

Taylor said, “The Greens, we planted. And we here to work.”

Upcoming events are listed on The Greens Co. Instagram account.

More News

Grid
List

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
46 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

University of Central Missouri president leaving
University of Central Missouri president leaving
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 85°
11pm 84°