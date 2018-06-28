Art in the Park

"Everything in our booth is made of telephone wire," McMullen said.

She is one of 100 artists displaying their work at Columbias Art in the Park. She personally was inspired as a child by colored wire and really developed her craft just 15 years ago.

"My husband used to do contract work, and they'd throw wire away all the time. That started me playing with it and it just kept going," she said.

The organizers of this 49 year old festival believe its more than a normal art show.

"It's really a family creative event for Columbia," stated executive director Diana Moxon. "Bringing together artists; bringing together young artists, bringing together artists from beyond our community; just really celebrating art."

Visual artists from coast to coast showcase their work in tents while musicians, storytellers and dancers were in the main stage area. Kids also kept busy by having their faces painted and doing hands-on art projects. The Columbia Art League organized the event and say that they expect a big turnout.

"Tomorrow I think we'll be busier," Diana continued, "It will be a bit more sunny, and people will have heard about it more, so I reckon we'll easily break 15 thousand people this year."

McMullen hopes her art shows that anyone can be an artist.

"My craft is really about making something out of nothing. No formal training or anything. It's kind of pick the medium and I kind of look at everything through wire now."

Art in the park continues Saturday at Stephen's Lake Park from 10 AM- 5 PM.