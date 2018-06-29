Art in the Park begins Saturday

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Art League's 54th annual Art in the Park starts Saturday, June 2, at 10 till 5, and goes all the way till Sunday, June 3 from 10 till 4.

There will be more than 110 artists from around the country at the event. They'll be showcasing different types of art works such as photography, jewelery, sculpture, fibres, ceramics and even woordworks.

There will be live music performances and magic shows. Free parking will be available at the Boone Hospital Center and shuttles will be provided the hospital parking lot fo the park entrance throughout the festival. Visitors are asked not to park at the Eastgate Center to avoid their cars from being towed.

For more information about the event, visit the Columbia Art League's webpage.