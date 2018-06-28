Art in The Park Overcomes Setback To Showcase Collection

COLUMBIA - Art in the Park experienced a minor setback Saturday, the rain.

However, that didn't keep art lovers away from the art fair at Stephen's Lake Park. The event is put on every year by Columbia Art League. This year Art in the Park celebrates their 58th year bringing art to Mid-Missourians through the event.

Local and out of town artists came to showcase their collections. Chih "Kevin" Yu Lin said this is his second year and despite the weather, the event continued to run smoothly.

"I enjoy and love how organized the art fair is," Lin said. "It is very well organized."

The event even attracted art lovers from across the country. Karen St. Clair is from Florida and came to check out the pottery and jewelry.

"I get lots of things at different festivals from around the country," St. Clair said. "This is great and huge and I love it despite the rain."

Artists make their way to the festival by going through a panel of specialized judges that Columbia Art League hires. Out of the roughly 110 artists showcased at the fair this year, only 10 artists will be asked back.

Director Diana Moxon said Art in the Park is unique because an "art city" is created within a few days. She encourages people to venture out because the event targets all price points.

"You can really come here with not that much money and still walk away with something amazing," Moxon said. "I think that's the key thing, there's something for everyone at Art In The Park."

Columbia will host the event until Sunday, June 7.